Cardinals Could Target Injured Guardians Ace To Boost Rotation For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are officially eliminated from postseason contention and will be missing out on October for the second straight season. A number of things went wrong for St. Louis in 2024.
They'll look to improve for 2025 and possibly make some changes. One such change could be bringing in a top pitcher in free agency.
Right-hander and former Cy Young Shane Bieber made two starts this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He will be a free agent this offseason and could be of use to St. Louis.
"Bieber came out firing during spring training, and he was lights out in his first two starts of the regular season before he was sidelined with an elbow issue," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote. "He could be a prime candidate for a qualifying offer, or a back-loaded, two-year deal that allows him a runway to rebuild his value."
An important thing to note is that because of his recovery, Bieber will not be back right away in 2025. Until he returns, the Cardinals will have to fill his rotation spot with a younger pitcher. But once he returns, he could help give St. Louis a very strong rotation.
Along with Sonny Gray, Bieber could be part of a solid one-two punch in St. Louis. One of the Cardinals biggest needs is a No. 2 starter that can give them a chance to win in the postseason should they qualify in 2025.
Even with the Cardinals expected to reduce payroll next season, Bieber could end up being within their price range and could be had on a less expensive two-year deal.
More MLB: Cardinals $130 Million Superstar 'Basically Gone' After 2024 Season