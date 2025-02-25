Cardinals Executive Comments On Team's Next Competitive Window
The St. Louis Cardinals are unlikely to be competitive in 2025. The organization is embarking on a "reset."
St. Louis has not spent a single penny in free agency this winter, and they also have yet to make a trade. Nothing has been done that impacts the Major League roster.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak will be retiring at the end of the year and handing the reins over to Chaim Bloom. The outgoing executive discussed the team's competitive window and when fans can potentially expect the Cardinals to contend again.
"You know, fast-forward to last year, we were finally picking in the top 10, this year we get fifth overall, and so you do have to take advantage of that, you really do, and I think [Randy Flores] and his group do an amazing job, and I think as you look at '27, '28, '29, there will be some talent flowing here, and then I hope at that point the Cardinals are in a position to start to augment in the free agent world with that group," Mozeliak said.
By 2027, the Cardinals should have J.J. Wetherholt in the Major Leagues, and they might also have an everyday spot or two for players such as Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.
But while this quote should be taken with a grain of salt, given that Mozeliak will be gone after 2025, it appears that the proposed reset may last through the 2026 season.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals navigate the next few years
