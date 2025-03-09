Cardinals Linked To $5 Million Former All-Star After Strong Year With Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet all offseason long, but there is now hope for them to at least accomplish something this winter. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that they are in contact with several free agent relief pitchers.
The Cardinals advertised a "reset" but didn't trade any players and have yet to make a single free agent signing to the Major League roster. But as Opening Day draws nearer, it might make sense for them to try and add a reliever to replace Andrew Kittredge.
Goold noted that right-hander David Robertson is still available.
"The one source not yet tapped is major-league free agency. The Cardinals remain in conversation with veteran relievers, sources said. What they’re willing to spend appears limited, but there’s internal discussion about the value of adding a stabilizing veteran. The available free agents include a handful of seasoned relievers such as David Robertson, who had 34 holds in 2024, and Phil Maton, a native of Chatham, Illinois, who had a 3.66 ERA in 71 games this past summer," Goold reported.
Robertson spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers, going 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances and recording two saves.
The 39-year-old has had a strong career, and he performed well last year for the Rangers. He could easily boost the Cardinals bullpen, and if St. Louis ends up out of the picture by the trade deadline, they could flip him to a contender in need of bullpen help for some prospects.
