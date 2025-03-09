Cardinals Linked To Ex-Mets Reliever In Search Of Bullpen Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make a single move that directly impacts the Major League roster. They claimed they were entering a "reset" period, but they have been quiet this winter.
However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that despite this, they remain in contact with a few free agent relievers. Andrew Kittredge is gone and St. Louis would be wise to replace him.
Goold noted that one of the available relievers is right-hander Phil Maton, who posted a 3.66 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets in 2024 and helped get the Mets to the National League Championship Series.
"The one source not yet tapped is major-league free agency. The Cardinals remain in conversation with veteran relievers, sources said. What they’re willing to spend appears limited, but there’s internal discussion about the value of adding a stabilizing veteran. The available free agents include a handful of seasoned relievers such as David Robertson, who had 34 holds in 2024, and Phil Maton, a native of Chatham, Illinois, who had a 3.66 ERA in 71 games this past summer," Goold reported.
Maton has bounced around in his career between the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros. He joined the Rays last offseason and was dealt to the Mets at the trade deadline.
He could certainly help boost the Cardinals bullpen and would be a good replacement for Kittredge. And if the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, they could flip Maton to a contending team for a haul of prospects.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Remain In Conversation' With Free Agent Targets