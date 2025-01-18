Cardinals offseason still centers around possible trade of $260 million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have done a whole bunch of nothing this offseason in terms of structuring their roster for the 2025 season. They planned a "reset", which could have included trades of certain players.
They were hoping to trade Nolan Arenado, but since the eight-time All-Star rejected a trade to the Houston Astros, there hasn't been any movement on that front.
Saturday was the first day of the Cardinals' Winter Warmup, and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak spoke to reporters to discuss his plans. Mozeliak reiterated that he plans to trade Arenado, and that this is his top priority.
"I think priority one, two and three is still Nolan," Mozeliak said. "I think still a flip of a coin, but I know that's a top priority for the organization and myself, so I'll be laser focused on it until it's not."
The Cardinals are trying to reduce payroll for 2025, and the best way for them to do that is to trade Arenado and have a team eat the majority of his remaining money. He's owed $74 million over the next three seasons, with the Colorado Rockies paying $10 million.
If the Cardinals are ultimately successful in trading Arenado, then third base would be opened up for either Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman. The hope for St. Louis is to allow their younger players to receive regular opportunities.
If Arenado is still on the roster, that prevents certain players from receiving opportunities and the youth movement from taking shape.
