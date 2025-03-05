Cardinals Receive F Grade For Their Lackluster Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals did absolutely nothing this offseason. They promised their fans a "reset," but didn't make a single key trade and are largely bringing back the same team that went 83-79 in 2024.
On top of that, no free agents were signed to the big-league roster. This has left St. Louis stuck in the dreaded middle once again.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic handed out grades for all 30 Major League teams based on what they accomplished over the course of the offseason. The Cardinals received the worst possible grade - an F following a lackluster offseason.
"They did not make a single free-agent signing or any trades that moved the meter. They focused on trying to trade Nolan Arenado, and they couldn’t even do that," Bowden wrote. "How will Arenado fare at the start of the season? When will he get traded, and to whom?"
Bowden proceeded to give a grim prediction for the Cardinals in 2025, that being a last place finish in the weak National League Central. If this happens, St. Louis will have recorded not only its second last place finish in three years, but likely their second losing season in that span.
Back in 2023, St. Louis lost 91 games during the regular season and fell to the bottom of the NL Central. They improved by 12 wins last year and finished over .500, but the damage had already been done.
It's more than likely going to be a difficult year for Cardinals fans.
