Cardinals Season In Jeopardy As Club Prepares To Take On NL Central Front-Runner
The St. Louis Cardinals have their backs against the wall as they look to regain a playoff spot with only 38 games remaining on the season.
There was a time in 2024 when the Cardinals held a National League Wild Card spot and were well within striking distance of taking down the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
However, times have changed and St. Louis no longer looks like a genuine playoff contender after collapsing in the standing post-All-Star break. It's now or never for the Cardinals as they face the most important series of their season.
The Cardinals square off against the Brewers in a three-game series at Busch Stadium starting Tuesday night, with recently acquired hurler Erick Fedde leading the charge on the mound.
The last time the Cardinals played Milwaukee was May 12, when St. Louis manager Oli Marmol was ejected from the game for arguing with umpires after a few mistakes made by the officiating crew were overturned.
That game ended in a 4-3 victory for the Cardinals, leading to a significant momentum swing that brought St. Louis back into the playoff picture.
Hopefully, the Cardinals will emerge from this upcoming series against the Brewers with a new burst of energy. As it stands, St. Louis is 11 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central and five back from an NL Wild Card spot.
The only other chance the Cardinals have to defeat the Brewers in a head-to-head divisional series will be the first week of September. If St. Louis can't win either series, making the playoffs could soon become insurmountable for the club.
More MLB: Cardinals Have Bright Future With Rising Star Having 'Sneaky-Good Season'