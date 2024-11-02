Cardinals Should Look Into Reunion With Former All-Star If Sonny Gray Is Traded
Michael Wacha is set to be one of the most sought-after free agent starters this offseason. The only question is where he will sign.
The 33-year-old won 13 games in 28 starts with the Kansas City Royals this past season and was one of the most consistent starters in all of Major League Baseball. Since 2022, he has looked much more like his old self.
Even with the St. Louis Cardinals set to enter a rebuild of sorts and not pursue high-priced free agents, there is a way that a reunion between Wacha and his old team could happen. If ace Sonny Gray is traded, St. Louis should consider it.
Of course, a lot will depend on how much salary the Cardinals clear out this winter. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras are likely to be traded, and the Cardinals may have to eat some salary, which would make a reunion with Wacha hard, but not impossible.
The right-hander debuted with the team in 2013 and earned NLCS MVP honors. He also was an All-Star in 2015. St. Louis could do something similar to what the Boston Red Sox did last winter with Lucas Giolito and sign him to a two-year deal with a high AAV.
Having his veteran presence around to guide the younger players would certainly make sense, especially if Gray is ultimately traded. He is somebody that is consistent and can eat innings on a regular basis.
In addition to the Cardinals and Royals, Wacha has spent time with the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and San Diego Padres.
