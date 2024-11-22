Cardinals Superstar Paul Goldschmidt Projected To Sign With AL West Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals are amid one of their most challenging offseasons in recent history as the floundering franchise looks to re-establish itself.
After losing 91 games in 2023 and missing the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, the Cardinals are rebuilding and that likely entails parting ways with fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt.
Unfortunately, Goldschmidt couldn't help St. Louis secure its 12th World Series title and his window to do so appears to be closed. Perhaps he'll find a way to win a championship with an American League West contender, listed as a potential landing spot for the gifted first baseman.
"After their experience with José Abreu, the (Houston) Astros are probably loath to commit to a first baseman of Goldschmidt's age," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Thursday morning when discussing Houston's offseason targets. "That said, if the market pushes him down to a one-year deal, which is quite possible, then it might be worth taking a risk on him. The strikeout rate continues to creep up, but Goldschmidt still hits the ball hard."
Goldschmidt endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024 -- batting .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals.
It's also worth noting that after winning National League MVP in 2022 with St. Louis, Goldschmidt regressed offensively in 2023, so his relatively inexpensive projected market value isn't solely a reflection of his disastrous campaign this season.
If Goldschmidt's availability for a one-year deal would encourage Houston to sign him, there's a good chance he'll end up there next season. His projected market value is roughly $15 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors, which is a good deal considering he's a potential future Hall of Fame-caliber player.
