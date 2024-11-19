Cardinals Trade Proposal Sends $74M Slugger To Yankees In Possible Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals could significantly impact this winter's trade market as they look to shed payroll and restructure their roster.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak plans to shop several players' contracts this offseason. He hopes to clear room on payroll to allocate resources to fix the franchise's broken player development system.
Unfortunately, a Cardinals fan favorite is on the trade block and it's possible he'll be dealt to the reigning American League champion New York Yankees.
"'I don't see how Arenado stays there,' one voter said," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Tuesday when quoting an expert's opinion on the third baseman's future with the Cardinals. "'They'll work around his no-trade clause, and he'll end up in one of the bigger markets -- Los Angeles (Dodgers), Philadelphia (Phillies) or New York (Yankees).'"
Arenado is signed through 2027 with the Cardinals and has approximately $74 million remaining on his complex contract, which includes payments from his previous team, the Colorado Rockies.
Despite having a no-trade clause on his contract, it's tough to imagine Arenado wanting to remain in St. Louis, considering he joined the Cardinals under the impression that he'd have a genuine shot at winning a World Series.
Sadly for Arenado and the Cardinals, a deep playoff run never occurred during the five-time Silver Slugger's time in St. Louis. With playoff hopes currently on the back burner for the 11-time World Series champions, it wouldn't be surprising to see the six-time Platinum Glove defender request to be traded this winter.
The Yankees fell three wins short of winning their 28th World Series title this year and should be poised for another contending campaign in 2025. Perhaps joining the Bronx Bombers will finally give Arenado a legitimate chance to be crowned a champion.
