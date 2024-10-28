Cardinals Unlikely To Reunite With Former Star Pitcher Unless Ace Is Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for an offseason that will be unlike any other in recent memory.
While they haven't exactly inspired much confidence with moves they've made to supposedly improve the team, they won't be making those kinds of moves this offseason. Instead, they'll likely look to trade players with expensive contracts.
This means no major free agent additions will be made. Katie Woo of The Athletic noted earlier this month that the Cardinals "won't be perusing the free agent market for star players or looking to majorly upgrade the roster." One player they could have targeted if they were focused on winning is former Cardinal Michael Wacha.
Wacha won 13 games and posted a 3.35 ERA with the Kansas City Royals this season. However, the Cardinals likely won't sign him. His price tag will be high, and the Cardinals are looking to have a lower payroll.
And even though the Cardinals are rebuilding, they likely won't tear down their entire roster. John Denton of MLB.com even hinted that it won't be a total teardown, noting that Sonny Gray wants to be in St. Louis.
Only if Gray is traded would there be any potential avenue for the Cardinals to bring back Wacha. If they aren't tearing down the roster, it makes sense to still have a few veterans, and one who can lead the pitching staff at that.
If Gray remains in St. Louis, then there just isn't a way for St. Louis to bring Wacha back. That would be a move to make if they were trying to contend, which they are not.
