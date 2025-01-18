'Don't Love That Idea': Cardinals Have No Plans To Trade Starters
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. They have been unable to reduce their payroll as they had planned to do to at the start of the offseason.
The best way for them to do that is to trade Nolan Arenado, but nothing has materialized. As such, the Cardinals have not felt comfortable pursuing any free agents. Cutting payroll is not necessary, but this is how they have chosen to operate this winter.
On Saturday, John Mozeliak was asked about the possibility of trading starting pitchers if they can't get rid of Arenado, and he didn't seem too pleased with the idea of taking that route.
"Don't really love that idea," Mozeliak said. “We really feel like we have some depth in our rotation right now, so I really don’t want to start preparing tearing away from that, in terms of thinking about moving a position player to achieve some financial goals. That would be something we could consider as well, but we really don’t want to."
While Mozeliak didn't completely shut down the idea, he doesn't seem terribly open to it. And to be fair, trading Steven Matz and Erick Fedde wouldn't clear nearly as much payroll space as Arenado would.
The Cardinals plans for this offseason have essentially gone south. Now, spring training approaches and the team still hasn't done anything that directly impacts their roster.
There is still time, but it's running out as the offseason winds down. We'll see if they can get something done.
