Ex-Cardinals $49 Million Star Headed To Baltimore On Three-Year Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason and will remain as such for the most part. However, there could be some players with Cardinals ties on the move.
Nolan Arenado is likely to be traded, and Ryan Helsley can't be ruled out despite comments from President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak suggesting he prefers to keep him around.
On Saturday, a former Cardinal was on the move. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill spent the first six seasons of his career in St. Louis before being traded to the Boston Red Sox last offseason.
He became a free agent and has ultimately found a new team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the veteran outfielder has signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles that includes an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.
With the Red Sox, the 31-year-old hit just .241 but made up for his low average with 31 home runs, 61 RBI. a .336 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage. He also had an .847 OPS, a 132 OPS+ and a 2.6 Wins Above Replacement.
O'Neill's best season in St. Louis came in 2021 when he thrust his way into the MVP conversation by slashing .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI and a .912 OPS.
The slugger should fit in quite nicely with a young Orioles team that needed some power. Now Baltimore could trade some of their young prospects for some pitching and could be a match for Helsley if the Cardinals still want to deal him.
