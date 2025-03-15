Ex-Cardinals $56 Million 2x All-Star Linked To Red Sox As Possible Trade Fit
In recent years, the St. Louis Cardinals have made some very poor trades. One that sticks out is the December 2017 deal to acquire slugger Marcell Ozuna.
While Ozuna performed well for St. Louis, he was only there for two years. Meanwhile, they gave up Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen. Alcantara won a Cy Young Award in 2022 while Gallen helped guide the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series the following year.
Alcantara is back after missing 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, but he could be of use to contenders that need pitching. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked him to the Boston Red Sox.
"The Red Sox have already run into injury turbulence, with Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito expected to begin the season on the IL. Meanwhile, newcomers Crochet and Buehler are not known for durability," Rymer wrote.
"This is just one reason to keep an eye on Boston as a potential player for Alcantara. The other is that the team has more young bats than it has space for, something the Marlins would probably be all too happy to help with."
Alcantara would certainly help the Red Sox out. But he could have been the next rising star with the Cardinals had John Mozeliak not made that fateful trade.
This stands to reason why the Cardinals need to restock their farm system with more young talent as part of their "reset." St. Louis certainly won't be players for Alcantara at the deadline, as they will likely be sellers.
