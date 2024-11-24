Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Expected To Sign With Rockies After Brief Stint With Team
The St. Louis Cardinals had a very inconsistent 2024 season. They were under .500 for a good chunk of it before going on a run to get themselves back into playoff contention.
They then acquired former Cardinal Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox to bolster their offense. But soon after the trade, they fell out of contention again.
Pham was later sent to the Kansas City Royals. The former Cardinal is a free agent once again and will certainly be on the move to a new team this offseason.
When projecting each team's Opening Day lineup for 2025, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted that Pham would be the leadoff man for the Colorado Rockies.
"With Charlie Blackmon retiring, there is room to add a low-cost veteran bat to fill the designated hitter role, and Tommy Pham has made a living signing with non-contenders and playing well enough to get traded to a contending team at the deadline the last several years," Reuter wrote.
Pham had a difficult 2024 season. Between his stops with the White Sox, Cardinals and Royals, he hit just .248 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, seven stolen bases and a .674 OPS. Though he reached base at a .305 clip, he slugged just .368, had a 91 OPS+ and a -0.2 Wins Above Replacement.
The Cardinals don't have a fit for him, as they are going to focus on youth in 2025 and give their younger players chances to prove themselves as part of their rebuild.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Wouldn't Be Opposed' To Trading $260M Star To Surprise Club