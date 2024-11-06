Mariners Labeled 'Perfect Trade Partner' For Thrilling Blockbuster With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to entertain trade offers from several teams this winter as they search for ways to reduce payroll and open roster space for younger talent.
So far, there have been no official trade talks involving the Cardinals, only rumors and speculations. However, there will be movement at some point and notable names will be the first to go from St. Louis' roster.
A pair of beloved Cardinals star players have been linked to the Seattle Mariners in what would be a stunning, franchise-altering blockbuster trade for both clubs.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be open for business this offseason following a disappointing 2024 season, and two of their most intriguing trade candidates are veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Wednesday. "The Seattle Mariners could be the perfect trade partner."
Despite coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Arenado is a potential future Hall of Fame slugger who could significantly help improve the Mariners' lackluster lineup next season.
Acquiring both Helsley and Arenado should cost Seattle a decent haul of top prospects, with the former being St. Louis' most valuable chip and the latter having a more than proven track record.
"That said, the Mariners have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball," Reuter continued. "If they are willing to part with some quality prospect talent, they might be able to turn it into a package deal that also includes Helsley."
With the Cardinals motivated to fix their broken player development system while reducing payroll, trading Helsley and Arenado to the Mariners in exchange for a significant prospect package would be ideal.
Trading both veteran All-Stars would alleviate St. Louis of Arenado's expensive contract and Helsley's impending pay raise while replenishing the Cardinals' farm system.
