Mock Trade Idea Would Send Red Sox $90 Million Outfielder To Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have been aggressively shopping Nolan Arenado this offseason, who has narrowed his list of teams down to six for potential next destinations.
The team is in a rebuild period after missing the postseason two consecutive years and they are looking to shed some salary. Trading Arenado would allow them to do just that.
One of the teams that he has on his list that has also shown interest is the Boston Red Sox. Scott Melesky of Yardbarker proposed the idea of St. Louis landing Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida in a potential deal for the eight-time All-Star.
"The speculation that Devers will move from third base to either first base or designated hitter will have an impact on teammates Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida, who could be moved from their positions and then be traded to other teams. Wherever Devers lands position-wise could potentially send either Casas or Yoshida to the Cardinals," Melesky wrote.
Yoshida was productive for the Red Sox in 2024, slashing .280/.349/.415 with 10 home runs, 56 RBI and a 112 OPS+. He could be a solid left-handed option for St. Louis, and Boston might look to part with him in order to shed his contract and have enough room to take on Arenado's deal.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract with St. Louis, but the Cardinals are trending downwards while the Red Sox seem to have their eye on competing for a spot in the postseason in 2025.
