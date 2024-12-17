Mock Trade Idea Would Send Red Sox Rising Star To St. Louis For Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to rebuild in 2025 and take a step back from contention. They intend to cut costs, and the best way for them to do that is to trade eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract with St. Louis, but he has a list of teams he would accept a trade to in order to play for a contender for the next three seasons.
One of those teams is the Boston Red Sox. Scott Melesky of Yardbarker proposed the idea of St. Louis receiving Triston Casas in exchange for Arenado.
"The speculation that [Rafael] Devers will move from third base to either first base or designated hitter will have an impact on teammates Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida, who could be moved from their positions and then be traded to other teams. Wherever Devers lands position-wise could potentially send either Casas or Yoshida to the Cardinals," Melesky wrote.
Finding a regular spot for Casas in St. Louis might be hard. The Cardinals have already shifted Willson Contreras to first base to replace Paul Goldschmidt and open up the catcher position for Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages.
But Casas does bring solid defense. Acquiring him could allow the Cardinals to make Contreras a full-time designated hitter for the final three years of his contract with the team.
Casas slashed .241/.337/.462 with an .800 OPS and 13 home runs during the regular season with the Red Sox.
