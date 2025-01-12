Inside The Cardinals

Red Sox Lobbying For Team To Trade For Cardinals $260 Million Star

Could the Cardinals and Red Sox make progress on a potential deal?

Curt Bishop

Mar 15, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been attempting to trade Nolan Arenado but have gotten nowhere thus far. The Boston Red Sox seem like the best possible fit for the eight-time All-Star if a deal materializes.

While the Cardinals appear stuck in neutral, the Red Sox themselves appear to be all in on the possibility of landing the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner. Manager Alex Cora discussed having a close relationship with Arenado and what it would mean for the team to land him.

However, Cora isn't the only one hoping for a deal to get done. Arenado's ex-teammate Trevor Story hopes to see it happen as well, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

“This is a unique opportunity, but we do have a really good third baseman, in Raffy Devers,” Story said. “So, that obviously would be up to someone else to figure out how it works. That’s not my job to talk about that. But obviously just the chance of (an Arenado trade) happening is exciting, I think, for everyone because I’ve played around him a lot, and he’s as good as it gets and the intensity that he brings to a team is really beneficial. I think he would thrive in Fenway.”

If the Cardinals trade Arenado, they would be able to shed some payroll and open the door for some other moves. It would also allow them to stick either Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman at third base.

It will be interesting to see if anything materializes between the two teams.

