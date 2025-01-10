Yankees "Could Covet" Pair Of Cardinals All-Stars In Hypothetical Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively shopping Nolan Arenado, though likely won't get much in return if they aren't willing to eat a significant portion of the third baseman's remaining salary.
While the Boston Red Sox seem like the most logical fit for the star third baseman, other teams can't be ruled out just yet, even the New York Yankees. New York could use a little more help at third base as there is uncertainty surrounding their internal options.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the Yankees as a potential suitor for Arenado and noted that if the Cardinals threw in Ryan Helsley, a deal could get done.
"The Yankees could covet a package deal of Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, as slotting him alongside Luke Weaver and newcomer Devin Williams at the back of their bullpen would give them a formidable late-inning trio," Reuter wrote.
Arenado hit just 16 home runs last season, the lowest total of his career. He also had a .272 average, but an underwhelming .719 OPS. Perhaps playing in a more hitter-friendly environment such as Yankee Stadium could help him get his stroke back. Playing for a contending team could also help matters.
The Cardinals are looking to cut payroll and give opportunities to their younger players in 2025. Trading Arenado opens up third base for either Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese and would give the team a chance to see what they have in their younger players before the 2026 season.
We'll see if St. Louis and New York can agree on a deal.
