Yankees, Dodgers Linked To Blockbuster Trade For Cardinals $80 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active this winter, looking for the most reasonable ways to reduce payroll before the 2025 season.
The simplest way for St. Louis to achieve a lower payroll is to be active in this winter's trade market. With several stars signed through the next few seasons, notable names could be dealt.
Perhaps the most fruitful trade chip could find himself competing for his first-ever World Series ring next season with big-market teams itching to poach him for the Cardinals rebuilding roster.
"As for (Ryan) Helsley, one year of control means it's contenders only, so think (Houston) Astros, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (New York) Mets, (Baltimore) Orioles, (San Diego) Padres, (Philadelphia) Phillies, (New York) Yankees, etc," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Friday when discussing where this winter's top trade candidates might end up.
Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 49 saves, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
According to Spotrac, Helsley's projected market value is roughly $80 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $13 million annually. However, the fireballer is entering his final year of arbitration and is predicted to receive a significant pay raise from the $3.8 million he earned in 2024.
If the Cardinals are prepared for a complete, multi-year rebuild, which it seems they are, then trading Helsley is the perfect opportunity for St. Louis to restock their No. 19-ranked farm system.
The Cardinals' front office's decisions this winter will focus on their youth movement and setting the franchise up for success in the future. Unfortunately, trading Helsley makes sense for what St. Louis is trying to do and teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees have the prospect capital to acquire him.
