Yankees Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Cardinals $130 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals could see several fan favorites playing for other teams in 2025 as the front office looks to lower payroll this winter.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has already announced that next season's big-league roster won't be prioritized and that valuable players could be dealt this offseason.
A beloved St. Louis veteran, whose contract has already been eliminated from payroll, could find himself in the American League for the first time in his career.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been linked to the New York Yankees as a potential landing spot for the newly made free agent, according to CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson's report on where this winter's top available stars might sign.
Goldschmidt is hitting the free agent market this offseason for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career but after enduring the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, it's tough to tell where he'll end up.
The 37-year-old batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals this season.
After declining Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option for 2025, the Yankees have a vacancy at first base and Goldschmidt could be a more productive and affordable option.
Some believe Goldschmidt's market value equates to a one-year, $15 million deal -- making him a better bank for the Yankees' buck when comparing the Cardinals first baseman's worth to Rizzo's.
Despite the five-time Silver Slugger's offensive regression over the three previous seasons, Goldschmidt believes there's still plenty left in the tank and is motivated to win a World Series before he retires.
Perhaps all Goldschmidt needs to revive his career is to play with a genuine postseason contender, such as the Yankees. Could we see Goldy return to knocking home runs but instead out of the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium next season?
