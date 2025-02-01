$11 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Linked To Angels As Bullpen Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason, which is a stark contrast to last winter.
Last year, they inked three starting pitchers in free agency, those being Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. Gray is the only one remaining in St. Louis at the present moment.
However, Lynn might have some new opportunities popping up soon. According to Ken Rosenthal, several teams like him as a potential closer and are targeting him as such.
Rosenthal also notes that the Los Angeles Angels are a team in need of bullpen help this offseason. Perhaps they could target Lynn.
"The Los Angeles Angels have told at least one agent they have two or three bullpen spots to fill," Rosenthal reported. "Kenley Jansen, David Robertson and Kyle Finnegan are among the back-end types who remain free agents. Lynn is less established as a reliever, but not unfamiliar with pitching late in games.
"As a rookie, Lynn worked the eighth inning for the Cardinals in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series."
Lynn began his career as a reliever, having helped the Cardinals on their way to their 11th World Series title. Perhaps he could finish his career the way he started it.
He wouldn't be the first former Cardinal to sign with the Angels. He would join franchise icon Albert Pujols if he were to sign in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts with St. Louis in 2024. We'll see if he ends up signing somewhere as a reliever.
More MLB: $11 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Linked To Tigers As Possible Bullpen Fit