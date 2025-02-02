$11 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Loosely Linked To Rangers As Rotation Depth Piece
The St. Louis Cardinals signed three starting pitchers last offseason in the form of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
Only Gray is under contract with St. Louis for 2025, which means Lynn and Gibson might go elsewhere.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that several teams like the possibility of adding Lynn as a reliever. However, there are some teams that would still prefer him in a starter's role.
Teams such as the Texas Rangers could use a little extra starting pitching. Rosenthal loosely linked Lynn to Texas as a sixth starter option as the offseason winds down.
"Some teams still like Lynn as a starter. He could make sense for the San Diego Padres or the Rangers in a sixth-starter, long-relief role. But the free-agent market remains crowded with starters, including Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta, plus Andrew Heaney, José Quintana and Kyle Gibson," Rosenthal reported.
Lynn made his Major League debut in 2011, pitching as both a starter and a reliever. He was an All-Star with St. Louis in 2012, his first full year as a starter.
Texas has some uncertainty with its rotation at the moment. Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are coming off of shortened seasons due to injuries and there is plenty of uncertainty with top prospect Kumar Rocker.
Lynn pitched with the Rangers in 2019 and 2020 before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. Last year with St. Louis, the veteran righty went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts.
