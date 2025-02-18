$12 Million Ex-Cardinals Starter Predicted To Return To Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals have been very quiet this offseason. While they've signed a few relievers to minor league deals, they haven't done anything to address the Major League roster.
This is especially frustrating for their fans, who were led to believe a rebuild of sorts was coming and that certain veterans would be traded.
There are still a few former Cardinals that remain unsigned heading into 2025. The offseason is winding down and spring training is underway.
Jose Quintana, who pitched with St. Louis in 2022, remains a free agent. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Quintana would return to the New York Mets after a strong 2024.
"With [Frankie] Montas out for the foreseeable future, the Mets are left to hope that Kodai Senga can stay healthy, that Clay Holmes' transition to the rotation goes smoothly and that they get literally anything from Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning," Rymer wrote.
"It's a lot of uncertainty. Enough, even, to make the Mets realize it's not too late to bring back José Quintana."
Quintana went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts with the Mets, helping guide them to the National League Championship Series. He also pitched 170 1/3 innings and served as a ground-ball specialist.
St. Louis picked him up from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline back in 2022 and he even took the ball in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York would benefit from having him back with Frankie Montas out.
