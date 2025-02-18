$12 Million Ex-Cardinals Starter Predicted To Sign With Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals have not made a single trade or free agent signing that directly impacts the Major League roster this offseason, much to the chagrin of their fans.
The organization preached a "reset" at the start of the offseason and prepared fans for the possibility of some veterans being traded away, though that hasn't come to pass.
In all likelihood, St. Louis isn't going to make any moves as the offseason winds down, but some former Cardinals could be on the move relatively soon.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Kyle Gibson would sign with the Detroit Tigers.
"Innings, of course, are Kyle Gibson's primary trade as a starting pitcher," Rymer wrote.
"He's been racking 'em up in bunches ever since 2014, notably crossing the 160-inning threshold in each of his last six full seasons. He had only six starts last year in which he failed to go at least five innings.
The righty is a good fit for Comerica Park simply by virtue of being a pitch-to-contact type. It's a good pitcher's just in general, with a specialty of stifling the long ball."
Gibson went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts with St. Louis, while also pitching 169 2/3 innings. Detroit could use him with Alex Cobb already out due to a hip injury.
By no means is Gibson an ace, but he's a reliable source of veteran innings that can keep the ball in the ballpark and give his team a chance to win.
We'll see if Detroit decides to make a play for the ex-Cardinals starter.
