$260 Million Cardinals All-Star Still Could Be Possible For Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to trade Nolan Arenado in an attempt to lower payroll and clear up third base for one of their younger players.
However, Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, seemingly eliminating the chance of Arenado finding a new home this offseason.
Still, there might be a fit for him somewhere. On his list of destinations were the Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels.
Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report noted that while most of his suitors have been exhausted, Arenado would fit what the Angels are trying to do this offseason.
"At least with the Angels, acquiring Arenado would fit their offseason approach of assembling MLB's best offense in 2019," Zucker wrote.
The Angels seem like a puzzling fit because they are not viewed as a contender. But they could find a fit for Arenado. He would be an upgrade over Yoan Moncada both offensively and defensively.
If he were to join the Angels, Arenado would also be playing close to home in Southern California. He struggled with St. Louis in 2024, hitting .272 but with a career-low 16 home runs and an underwhelming .719 OPS.
The Angels also have Anthony Rendon out for a significant period of time, again. Perhaps Arenado could fill the hole and finally give them a chance to move on from Rendon.
It's unlikely that this trade will happen, but there might at least be a fit for Arenado if he's desperate to get out of St. Louis.
