3 Important Dates For Cardinals Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season
It has been a long offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis hasn't really done anything yet. There is still time to do so, but the Cardinals haven't been very active in free agency. St. Louis has been in trade rumors and has tried to get different deals done, but just hasn't been able to yet.
Over the next few weeks, there could be some changes on the way. We should get a final answer on Nolan Arenado at some point before Spring Training, right? We also should get more information on if the Cardinals are going to make any additions or enter Spring Training with the roster as is.
No matter what happens, the only thing that is absolutely true is that Spring Training is quickly approaching.
Here are three important dates for Cardinals fans to be on the lookout for:
February 12 - Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training
Cardinals pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on Feb. 12 to officially kick off Spring Training action. The rest of the team will follow shortly after but this will be a chance of pitchers and catchers to get acclimated and is the first big step toward the 2025 season.
February 22 - Spring Training Games Begin
The Cardinals will face off against the Miami Marlins on Feb. 22 as they begin Spring Training game action. St. Louis will slowly get back into action and get ready for the 2025 season with a little over a month of games to work off all of the rust that the offseason brings.
March 27 - Opening Day
This is the real one. The Cardinals will kick off the action for the 2025 season on Mar. 27 against the Minnesota Twins at home. This will be the team's first chance to put the 2024 season behind them and just play meaningful baseball and hopefully surprise some people.
