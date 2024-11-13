A.L. Contender Would 'Love' To Acquire Cardinals Star In Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals have some great talent that could be available at the right price.
St. Louis seemingly is open for business in the trade market and will be looking to recoup assets. One player who seems like a guarantee to be moved is star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has a no-trade clause and could turn down any deal, but he still has plenty left in the tank and could bring back some big pieces for the Cardinals.
One team that would "love" to acquire Arenado is the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB.com's
Will Leitch.
"After the very fun 2022 season -- that’s the one where the Cardinals made the playoffs, Arenado finished third in (Most Valuable Player) voting, and Albert Pujols had all those glorious goodbyes -- Arenado surprised some by not opting out of his contract, agreeing to stay with the Cardinals through 2027," Leitch said. "That move was predicated, though, on the Cardinals going all-in every year -- a reasonable presumption since it’s something they’ve tried to do every year for two decades. Now, though? Now might be the time for Arenado to jump...
"The Mariners would love him. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) have tried to trade for him in the past. The (Houston Astros) could use him, if they don’t bring back Alex Bregman. The (New York Yankees) could, too, if they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base or center field. He could be an ideal fit with the (Philadelphia Phillies), particularly if, as rumored, they’re willing to trade Alec Bohm. Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract (not counting the portion the Rockies are paying). Planning on trying to win a World Series the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that."
Seattle is nearing contention in the American League. The Mariners already have fantastic pitching and now just need some offense. Could that come in the form of Arenado?
