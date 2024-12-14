Inside The Cardinals

Astros 'Serious Suitor' For Cardinals $260M Star After Kyle Tucker Trade

Will the Cardinals and Astros line up on a blockbuster deal?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

There already has been a few major trades across Major League Baseball this week, could another be on the way?

Most of the chatter surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals has been about where Nolan Arenado will be playing in 2025. It doesn't seem like it will be with the Cardinals and the trade market is heating up in a big way now.

The Boston Red Sox recently landed Garrett Crochet, the New York Yankees got Devin Williams, and the Chicago Cubs got Kyle Tucker on Friday in a swap with the Houston Astros.

Is Arenado the next star to be on the move?

The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that the Astros now are a "serious suitor" for Arenado in the wake of the Tucker trade.

"In perhaps the clearest sign the organization is moving on from Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros have emerged as a serious suitor for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Saturday," Rome said. "No deal is believed to be imminent, but conversations between the Cardinals and Astros have increased since this week’s Winter Meetings in Dallas, during which Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged he 'intends to try' moving Arenado."

Bregman has spent his entire nine-year big league career as a member of the Astros. He's a free agent and it's unknown what his plans are. If he were to leave, it would make sense to pursue Arenado. But, the Astros did also just land Isaac Paredes who can play third base.

Keep an eye on Houston. Arenado has three years left on his $260 million deal and would be a great replacement for Bregman.

More MLB: Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Has 'A Lot Of Fans' In Giants Front Office

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News