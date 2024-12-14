Astros 'Serious Suitor' For Cardinals $260M Star After Kyle Tucker Trade
There already has been a few major trades across Major League Baseball this week, could another be on the way?
Most of the chatter surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals has been about where Nolan Arenado will be playing in 2025. It doesn't seem like it will be with the Cardinals and the trade market is heating up in a big way now.
The Boston Red Sox recently landed Garrett Crochet, the New York Yankees got Devin Williams, and the Chicago Cubs got Kyle Tucker on Friday in a swap with the Houston Astros.
Is Arenado the next star to be on the move?
The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that the Astros now are a "serious suitor" for Arenado in the wake of the Tucker trade.
"In perhaps the clearest sign the organization is moving on from Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros have emerged as a serious suitor for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Saturday," Rome said. "No deal is believed to be imminent, but conversations between the Cardinals and Astros have increased since this week’s Winter Meetings in Dallas, during which Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged he 'intends to try' moving Arenado."
Bregman has spent his entire nine-year big league career as a member of the Astros. He's a free agent and it's unknown what his plans are. If he were to leave, it would make sense to pursue Arenado. But, the Astros did also just land Isaac Paredes who can play third base.
Keep an eye on Houston. Arenado has three years left on his $260 million deal and would be a great replacement for Bregman.
