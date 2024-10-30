Beloved Cardinals Hurler Reportedly 'Not Expected' To Be Re-Signed This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff will look much different in 2025 than it did this season, despite having spent last year retooling.
Cardinals ace Sonny Gray and flamethrower Ryan Helsley will likely be placed on the trade block this winter, as St. Louis' front office schemes ways to reduce payroll.
Unfortunately, another Cardinals fan favorite pitcher may also be on the move, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo's recent story on what's next for St. Louis with the offseason steadily approaching.
"St. Louis is not expected to exercise (Lance) Lynn’s one-year, $11 million option for 2025 nor (Keynan) Middleton’s one-year, $6 million deal," Woo wrote Wednesday morning.
Lynn posted a 79-51 record with a 3.43 ERA, 1028-to-413 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.
After helping the Cardinals win the 2011 World Series during his rookie season, Lynn quickly became a favorite among fans for his intensity and passion for the game.
All good things must come to an end and with Lynn turning 38 years old next May, it wouldn't make much sense for the Cardinals to pick up his club option for 2025.
Even though it will hurt parting ways with Lynn for a second time -- the first being the 2017 offseason when St. Louis neglected to extend his contract after his final year of arbitration -- it's the right thing to do. At this point in his career, the two-time All-Star should be given another chance to win a World Series and not be forced to stick out a rebuild with the Cardinals.
As for Middleton, he never made his Cardinals debut after enduring a season-ending injury this year. With St. Louis positioned to give youngsters more opportunities while not focusing on building the best big-league roster, parting ways with the 31-year-old journeyman seems like a logical move.
