Beloved Cardinals Star Linked To Mets As Pete Alonso Replacement
Will the New York Mets retain one of their biggest stars this winter?
That is one question that certainly is up in the air right now, and we likely won't get an answer until winter rolls around. Alonso will be highly sought-after in free agency and if he does decide to leave, that could open the door for another star to replace him.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be a free agent as well, and it doesn't seem like he will be returning. He's another big-time player on the open market, and if Alonso does decide to leave, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson mentioned New York as a fit for Goldschmidt.
"The short hook: The name value exceeds the game value," Anderson said. "It took 14 seasons but, for the first time in Goldschmidt's career, he failed to post an OPS+ of 100 or better. We must admit that the end is nigh. Goldschmidt's strikeout and walk rates both veered in the wrong directions, leaving him more dependent on his slugging. He can still put a charge into the ball, but his power output has slipped over the last two seasons.
"There's no shame to any of this; it's simply how aging in baseball works. Goldschmidt is 37 years old and has had a phenomenal career, one that has included seven All-Star Game appearances and a Most Valuable Player Award victory. We think he'll play big-league baseball in 2025 if he chooses to; he just won't be as good as he used to be, to say nothing of him being as good as he wants to be. Potential landing spots: (New York Yankees), Mets, (Seattle Mariners)."
Keep an eye on Goldschmidt this winter.
