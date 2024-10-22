Beloved Cardinals Star Reportedly Had 'Surgical Procedure' Following Season's End
The St. Louis Cardinals battled through several injuries in 2024 that significantly impacted their performance and hopefully, next year will be different.
If the Cardinals have any hope of making the playoffs next season, they'll need all the help they can get and losing players such as Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar to injury can't be repeated.
Despite undergoing surgery after the regular season ended this year, a Cardinals fan favorite should be ready for spring training, according to the latest injury update.
"(Cardinals) president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said shortstop Masyn Winn had a surgical procedure to remove a cyst from his hand," MLB.com's John Denton reported Tuesday afternoon. "Winn, who moved to Jupiter, Fla. to spend his offseasons near the spring headquarters, was scheduled to have the stitches removed last week. The procedure won't impact his offseason."
Winn batted .267 with 52 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .730 OPS in 150 games played for the Cardinals this season.
Although Winn will fall short of winning National League Rookie of the Year, he is one of the most promising youngsters in the league and the clear frontrunner to win an NL Gold Glove for his tremendous season playing shortstop for St. Louis.
After one entire season, the 22-year-old is already being looked at as the future face of the Cardinals franchise. His triple-digit velocity throwing arm and flashy defensive skills make him a perpetual highlight reel that should excite St. Louis fans for his future.
Even though learning of Winn's offseason operation was initially concerning, it's relieving to know the phenom's injury won't impact his offseason preparation. Watching the successful homegrown asset continue to develop into a star will surely be exciting to watch in 2025.
