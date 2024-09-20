Beloved Cardinals' Time In St. Louis 'Appears To Be Over,' Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals could look a little different in 2025.
St. Louis currently has a 77-76 record and will miss the playoffs for the second straight season. The Cardinals did make progress in 2024, but they weren't able to get over the hump and land a playoff spot.
The 2024 campaign has been much more enjoyable than the 2023 season, but there still is plenty of work to do, and the roster surely will see a little shakeup this offseason. Although this season hasn't gone as the team hoped, there were some bright spots. St. Louis wanted to improve the rotation last winter and did so by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson.
All three signings have been successful. Gray, Lynn, and Gibson all have been solid for St. Louis this season and were everything the team could've hoped for. The offense was more of an issue than the pitching this season.
While this is the case, changes could be coming due to a surplus of pitching and team options on the table. Because of this, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand predicted that Lynn's time in St. Louis "appears to be over."
"Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn each have $12 million club options, and while a Gibson return is a possibility, Lynn’s time in St. Louis appears to be over," Feinsand said. "If none of those three are back for 2025, that’s roughly $50 million coming off the books."
He is 37 years old now and will be 38 in the 2025 campaign. There's a chance he could hang up his cleats. No matter what happens, bringing him back to town was the right call and a great move.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Snatch Dodgers $73 Million All-Star, Per Insider