Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Star Linked To Braves As Club Looks For Rotation Stability
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't spent much on the big-league roster this winter after declining several 2025 club options and declaring an organizational reset earlier in the offseason.
For instance, right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn's club option for this upcoming season was declined, leaving the 37-year-old veteran to venture for himself in the free-agent market.
Lynn wasn't the only beloved Cardinals hurler moved on from earlier this offseason. Perhaps the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves will look to pick up the pieces.
"Stability," The Athletic's Chad Jennings wrote Friday morning after suggesting the Braves should sign RHP Kyle Gibson. "That’s all we’re looking for here. The Braves have done very little this offseason — Jurickson Profar and not much else — and are counting on the return of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. to meaningfully raise their ceiling. Fair enough. Strider, Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are the impact starters at the top of the rotation, but another veteran starter would help solidify the group and protect against further injury."
Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 37-year-old is a reliable back-end-of-the-rotation starter who would provide the Braves with quality starts at a fairly reasonable price while they wait for their rotation to return to full health.
As for the Cardinals, they have no business re-signing Gibson, whose projected market value is roughly $13 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
The All-Star veteran proved his worth in 2024 with the Cardinals. Who knows? Perhaps he'll sign with the Braves, who are determined to return to the World Series after last season was cut short due to injuries.
