Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Cardinals $260 Million All-Star To Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals still have a chance to lower their payroll and commit to a youth movement for 2025. However, it all depends on whether or not they can trade Nolan Arenado.
In recent days, talks between the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox surrounding Arenado have picked back up and could have massive implications on Alex Bregman's market.
The Red Sox may be pivoting away from Bregman and towards the Cardinals' star as they search for a right-handed bat. Arenado will accept a trade to Boston.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed the idea of St. Louis sending Arenado and cash considerations to Boston for right-hander Richard Fitts.
"The Red Sox have been a serious contender in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, but as Bregman begins to zero in on a team, it doesn't seem as though it's going to be Boston. So, if the Red Sox want to bring in a star third baseman, it might have to make the trade with the Cardinals after all," Pressnell wrote.
Trading Arenado would open up third base for Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese and help the Cardinals clear payroll space. Adding Fitts would give them another starter to put in their rotation and the flexibility to move Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz to the bullpen.
It depends on how much money the Cardinals would be willing to eat in order to make a deal happen, but Fitts is a solid pitching prospect with a high ceiling, and bringing him on board would fit with St. Louis' rebuild.
