Blue Jays 'Aggressive' Buyer Stance Could Involve Cardinals Star
Will the St. Louis Cardinals factor into the Toronto Blue Jays’ deadline plans?
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reiterated on Sunday that Toronto is looking to buy in a big way before July 31.
“GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993,” Nightengale wrote.
“The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in (Zac) Gallen.”
Gallen is a logical target, but another name that should interest Toronto is Sonny Gray, despite Gray’s no-trade clause.
Gray is 9-3 this season for St. Louis with a 3.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched over 18 starts. He’s a veteran, front-line arm in a great rhythm this season, making him a perfect addition for a team like the Blue Jays looking to compete for a title.
Sure, Gray might exercise his no-trade clause to stay with the Cardinals, but he also might be tempted to join a World Series contender, as he’s never won one. The Cardinals are beginning to slip in the standings, and seller status appears likely. St. Louis has lost two in a row and seven of their last 10. It entered Sunday 6.5 games back in the National League Central and 2.5 games back of the NL Wild Card.
The Blue Jays should call Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and ask about the price for Gray.
