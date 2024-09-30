Blue Jays Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Cardinals Superstar
It sounds like there are some serious changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
St. Louis has some tough decisions to make, and it already has been reported that the club will be parting ways with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. This could be an indication that the team may be entering a rebuild. If the Cardinals decide to rebuild, that could mean a few blockbuster trades are on the horizon.
The Cardinals hopefully won't take this path. St. Louis wasn't too far out of a playoff spot in 2024 and took a step in the right direction. But, there already has been speculation that Sonny Gray could be on the trade block. From there, a few others could be on the way out of town, including star closer Ryan Helsley. FanSided's Josh Jacobs floated the Toronto Blue Jays as a fit.
"Destinations: Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees," Jacobs said. "If the Cardinals are not going to contend in 2025, having an elite closer does not necessarily do them a whole lot. Sure, they could extend him long-term, but extensions are a really tricky thing for relievers who will want as much money as Helsley will, which gives me doubt that one could happen between the two sides, especially if the Cardinals are cutting payroll...
"While the Toronto Blue Jays disappointed like the Cardinals this year, it is widely expected that they look to shuffle their roster in an attempt to compete in 2025. The Cardinals and Blue Jays have become frequent trade partners in recent years, and Toronto has shown interest in Ryan Helsley in the past. They too could use a major bullpen upgrade as they look to compete in the American League East."
Hopefully, the Cardinals don't make a trade of this nature and make a run at a playoff spot instead.
