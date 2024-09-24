Breakout Star Called Blockbuster Trade Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals need to find a way to add some more firepower to the middle of the lineup before the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off.
St. Louis has plenty of time, with the 2024 season not even over yet. There isn't much time left, and the Cardinals won't be back in the playoffs for the second straight season. St. Louis did take a positive step forward, but things still haven't gone their way.
The Cardinals' starting rotation has been better than it was in 2023. St. Louis still could use one more starter, but the rotation is better. The Cardinals' biggest concern going into the 2025 season clearly will be adding more offensive firepower.
St. Louis currently is 25th in baseball in runs scored, 24th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. The Cardinals need to find a way to fix these metrics if they want to make it back to the playoffs next year.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold recently held a chat with fans where he answered any and all of their questions. One question that was posed was who the Cardinals could target in a trade to improve the offense. One player Goold mentioned was Oakland Athletics slugger Brent Rooker.
"I have a short list of potential trades that I'm asking around about and trying to confirm if the Cardinals will be/could be involved -- and that may lead to ones I've not yet uncovered," Goold said. "One that I'm asking about and trying to see how possible it is -- let's name names -- Brent Rooker. Nothing confirmed. But let's name names again as November arrives."
Rooker was mentioned as a trade candidate this summer, but Oakland held on to him. He would be a great option for St. Louis. He was an All-Star in 2023 and has been even better this year. In 139 games, he has slashed .296/.367/.570 with 38 home runs and 110 RBIs. He is just 29 years old and could take a spot in the outfield for years to come. He would be a fantastic option for the Cardinals.
