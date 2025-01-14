Brendan Donovan's Recent Words Suggest Cardinals Will Be Fine Without Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals have moved on from seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt but are struggling to find a way to part ways with third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado's contract includes a full no-trade clause, so the Cardinals must find a destination to which the five-time Silver Slugger is willing to move.
If Arenado is traded, his 10-time Gold Glove defense will be greatly missed at third base. However, utility man Brendan Donovan's recent comments suggest the Cardinals will survive without the potential future Hall of Fame candidate manning the hot corner in 2025.
"A potential replacement at third for Arenado, lefty slugger Nolan Gorman, is Donovan’s closest friend on the Cardinals," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "Gorman struggled mightily in 2024, so much so that he finished the season with Triple-A Memphis. However, Donovan thinks the 2018 first-round pick has big things ahead in 2025 after watching him in the batting cage just days before his recent wedding in Arizona."
Gorman has batted .222 with 105 extra-base hits including 60 home runs, 161 RBIs and a .736 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"'Gorman looks great and he’s excited,' Donovan raved," as transcribed by Denton. “'I won’t be shocked when he comes out and has a great year.'”
The 24-year-old has tremendous power but struggles with plate discipline, ranking 43rd with 151 strikeouts in 2024 despite spending all of Sept. playing for Triple-A Memphis.
Hopefully, Cardinals new hitting coach Brant Brown can help Gorman develop into the All-Star player he has the potential to be. Perhaps St. Louis entering a reset will alleviate some pressure, allowing the left-handed slugger to relax and hit.
