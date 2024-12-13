Brewers Could Pair Ex-Rangers All-Star With Nestor Cortes After Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a massive trade on Friday and was topped shortly afterward.
Milwaukee sent two-time All-Star Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin. It was a huge trade and seems to be a pretty good haul for the Brewers in exchange for a player twhodidn't have a long-term plan with the team.
The Brewers needed some starting pitching and got it with Cortes. He's a solid hurler who was an All-Star in 2022 with a 2.44 ERA across 28 starts. When he's at his best, that's the type of pitcher he can be. He wasn't quite at that level in 2024, but he was good with a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances.
Soon after the Brewers got Cortes and Durbin, the Chicago Cubs pulled off an even bigger deal to land former Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker.
The Brewers now should look to free agency to add another piece to respond. It wouldn't hurt to add more pitching and one player who could help without breaking the bank is one-time All-Star Martín Pérez.
He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres and had a 4.56 ERA across 26 appearances. He shined down the stretch with a 3.46 ERA for the Padres after being acquired in his final 10 starts.
He was an All-Star in 2022 with the Texas Rangers as he had a 2.89 ERA across 32 starts. Milwaukee has been pretty solid at developing pitching. Maybe, Pérez could be someone they bring in on a cheap deal to add more depth.
