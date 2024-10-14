Cardinals $130 Million Star Could Be Wise Short-Term Solution For Youthful Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals have a critical offseason ahead of them, which will lay the foundation for the club's rebuilding efforts.
The Cardinals' weak and outdated player development system has disadvantaged the young roster and it could take time for things to finally click.
Stars who sought St. Louis as a place to win a World Series might have to look elsewhere if they want to earn a ring before retirement. An All-Star slugger, who likely won't re-sign with the Cardinals this offseason, might want to consider joining another young team needing some veteran leadership.
"Targeted, short-term spending," ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote Saturday when discussing the Detroit Tigers' potential offseason agenda. "Let's say the Tigers are on board with our suggestion to pursue (Pete) Alonso or a comparable thumper such as Cody Bellinger. Then maybe Detroit could make a splash, but otherwise, it seems more like the Tigers could make a targeted approach, adding a plethora of second-tier types to add depth and serve as the mortar for the deep young core."
The Tigers lack a solid first baseman, and Paul Goldschmidt could be an option if they can't land highly coveted sluggers Alonso or Bellinger this offseason.
Although Goldschmidt has regressed over the last few seasons, he believes plenty's still left in the tank and is motivated to win his first World Series.
Following Detroit's incredible late-season playoff push in 2024, the Tigers are a young team with loads of potential to become greater if they make the right moves. Fortunately, they have one of the most balanced payrolls in the league, so they should have the money to meet Goldschmidt's qualifying offer.
Sure, the Tigers would be better off with Alonso or Bellinger but big-market clubs will likely negotiate offers to them that they can't match. Therefore, Goldschmidt could be a great second option to provide Detroit with a proven first baseman who might just need a change of scenery to revive his career.
