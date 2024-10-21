Cardinals $130 Million Star Loosely Linked To Astros In Free Agency
There seems to be a changing of the guard coming for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024, but that was good for just sixth in the National League Wild Card standings. The San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets secured playoff spots. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs also were in front of the Cardinals in the Wild Card standings, although they also missed out on the postseason.
The Cardinals clearly need to make some changes. The 2025 season may not be a great one from the perspective of the fans, as it seems like the most likely option for St. Louis is to trade away veterans for prospects and treat the 2025 campaign as a bridge year. This also will lead to some free agents walking, with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt being the most likely culprit.
Goldschmidt has shined for the Cardinals, and the door isn't closed on a return, but it seems unlikely. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of the best hitters in the upcoming free agent class had Goldschmidt as an honorable mention, and loosely suggested the Houston Astros as a possible fit.
"Goldy is a shell of what he used to be, going from a .981 OPS as an MVP in 2022 to a .810 mark last year and a by far career-worst .716 in 2024," Miller said. "He turned 37 in September and probably only has one, maybe two years left to give. But when news breaks of Goldschmidt signing a short-term contract with a team like Houston, Seattle, or a reunion with Arizona, it will at least *feel* like a potential big deal."
This isn't the first time Houston has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Cardinals star. Houston needs to fill a hole at first base, and Goldschmidt will be one of the best options out there and won't break the bank.
It certainly does seem like a possibility that the two sides could come together on a deal this winter. He will be much less expensive this winter. Keep an eye on Houston.
