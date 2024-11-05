Cardinals $15 Million Beloved Star Told To Leave St. Louis To Join Astros
A major shakeup is on the way with the St. Louis Cardinals and that certainly will involve first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
He has spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals and even was named the National League Most Valuable Player once, but he now is 37 years old, and it seems like a near guarantee that he will not return to St. Louis.
Goldschmidt was everything the team hoped he would be over the years, but his career is nearing its end, and St. Louis is going to go younger.
The star first baseman certainly will find another opportunity and MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes predicted that it would be with the Houston Astros.
"Tim: Astros / Anthony: Diamondbacks / Darragh: Tigers / Steve: Diamondbacks," MLB Trade Rumors posted. "Goldschmidt has had a great career and won an MVP award just two years ago, but the big question is what’s left in the tank. He hit .245/.302/.414 in 2024, production that was considered to be exactly league average by wRC+. His 7.2 percent walk rate was easily the lowest of his career. He’s now 37 years old...
"Despite the yellow flags, there’s still a lot to like. His first base defense was still considered around league average, and he stole 11 bases. He’s well respected in the game for his veteran presence and leadership qualities. His age will limit him to one year, but players like Justin Turner, Nelson Cruz, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez have been able to get one-year deals in this range even after pushing through their mid-30s. Teams like the Astros, (Seattle Mariners), (New York Yankees), (Arizona Diamondbacks), (San Francisco Giants), (New York Mets), and (Washington Nationals) could use some help at first base."
Houston has been mentioned as a fit on numerous occasions, and MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Goldschmidt will receive a one-year, $15 million deal this winter. Could it be with the Astros?
