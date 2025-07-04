Cardinals $2 Million Journeyman Predicted To Make First MLB All-Star Game
A St. Louis Cardinals veteran reliever has quietly built a compelling case for a spot in the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
It would be the 32-year-old's first All-Star appearance, were he elected.
Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters recently featured this pitcher among his predictions for National League reserves, alongside other standout relievers like Emilio Pagan (Cincinnati Reds), Jake Bird (Colorado Rockies), Edwin Diaz (New York Mets), Randy Rodriguez (San Francisco Giants), and Robert Suarez (San Diego Padres).
According to Peters, the hurler in question, Cardinals' Phil Maton, deserves a spot.
Peters isn't wrong.
Over 33 innings in 2025 (entering Friday), Maton has posted a stellar 1.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He’s also secured two saves, even with his main role being to operate as a setup man for Ryan Helsley.
An All-Star selection for Maton would surely mean a lot to the journeyman. Maton played for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Mets before landing in St. Louis in March on a one-year, $2 million deal.
Drafted by San Diego in 2015, Maton debuted in 2017 and has since compiled a 3.99 career ERA over 444 innings.
Maton's versatility, primarily throwing a cutter, curveball, and sweeper, has made him a consistent middle-to-late-inning arm through the years.
Maton has provided St. Louis with incredible value in 2025. There are even rumors that suitors on the trade market are more interested in his services than Helsley's, given Maton's cheap deal and consistent production.
