Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Still On Red Sox Radar, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a soft rebuild phase and will not be looking to put together the best possible roster for 2025. Instead, they will be looking to cut costs and clear paths for their younger players.
Nolan Arenado will likely soon be on his way out as the Cardinals kick off their rebuild. No deal is imminent at the moment. However, even though the market is quiet, Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that the Cardinals are still trying to move Arenado.
They had previously discussed Arenado with the Boston Red Sox, and Woo confirmed that they are still discussing a possible deal with Boston, though Boston has other priorities at the moment.
"The Houston Astros are serious contenders for Arenado, The Los Angeles Dodgers are not. The Boston Red Sox and Yankees (to an extent) continue to check in with the Cardinals, but it’s believed both organizations have higher roster priorities before pivoting to a potential Arenado deal. For example, even after acquiring Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox are still looking to add to their rotation. This takes precedence over other needs, such as adding a right-handed bat like Arenado."
While the Red Sox have other needs they are focusing on, the Cardinals could still find a potential deal for Arenado with Boston. If Arenado is traded, it likely opens up third base for Nolan Gorman, who is the leading candidate to claim the starting job.
It will be interesting to see how Arenado's market develops in the coming weeks.
