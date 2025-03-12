Cardinals 28-Year-Old Slugger Projected To Win Opening Day Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals could have some serious power off the bench in 2025.
Opening Day is quickly approaching and the club is going to start making some tough decisions soon. St. Louis is going to have to trim the active roster down to 26 players and have already sent some guys down to the minors, like JJ Wetherholt.
With Opening Day just over two weeks away, MLB.com's John Denton released his latest projection for the Opening Day roster and predicted that 28-year-old slugger Luken Baker will crack the Opening Day roster off the bench.
"Bench/Utility (4): Luken Baker, Matt Koperniak, Nolan Gorman, Pedro Pagés, Jose Barrero," Denton said. "Baker, who proved himself to be an adept pinch hitter and DH late last season, has slugged his way onto the roster with three home runs in Spring Training. Koperniak has also impressed with his glove and bat and could push for everyday reps. Barrero will serve in the super-utility role as a backup at shortstop and in the outfield."
Baker is an intriguing player. He has been one of the best overall sluggers in the minor leagues over the last four years. He had 26 home runs in 2021, 21 home runs in 2022, 33 home runs in 2023, and 32 home runs in 2024.
That type of power isn't necessarily common in the minor leagues. This seems like a solid idea to keep him at the big league level as a righty power bat off the bench.
