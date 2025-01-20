Cardinals 3-Time All-Star 'Still Not 100 Percent Sold' That Losing Season Awaits
The St. Louis Cardinals announced plans to reset after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2024 but the length of time the process might take remains unknown.
The Cardinals successfully moved on from right-handed pitchers Andrew Kittredge, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Keynan Middleton to begin their offseason. With few veterans remaining on the roster, some St. Louis fans are worried about the club's competitiveness heading into 2025.
A Cardinals fan favorite recently shared his opinion on whether St. Louis will have a significant down year this upcoming season. His words should hopefully garner hope that the organization's youth-laden roster is poised to shock some people.
"'Winning is still the reason I play this game, but I’m still not 100 percent sold that we can’t win here,' said (Sonny) Gray, who is one year into a three-year, $75 million free-agent deal signed before the 2024 season," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday afternoon. “'I know it may look different, sound different and not be as it’s looked here in the past as far as signing a bunch of veteran free agents, but I’ve been on teams that have won and done it a different way.'"
Gray invoked his full no-trade clause shortly after this past season ended, as he loves being a member of the Cardinals. St. Louis' proximity to the three-time All-Star's home in Tennessee certainly influenced his decision to stay.
“'Winning is still very important to me, and we’ll see how it plays out,'" Gray continued as transcribed by Denton. "'This is still where I want to be.'”
Fortunately, Gray isn't the only Cardinals veteran who thinks they have a decent shot at playing meaningful baseball throughout 2025. Hopefully, both beloved St. Louis stars are correct in their predictions.
