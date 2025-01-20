Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 3-Time All-Star 'Still Not 100 Percent Sold' That Losing Season Awaits

Could St. Louis finish with an improved record in 2025?

Nate Hagerty

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals announced plans to reset after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2024 but the length of time the process might take remains unknown.

The Cardinals successfully moved on from right-handed pitchers Andrew Kittredge, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Keynan Middleton to begin their offseason. With few veterans remaining on the roster, some St. Louis fans are worried about the club's competitiveness heading into 2025.

A Cardinals fan favorite recently shared his opinion on whether St. Louis will have a significant down year this upcoming season. His words should hopefully garner hope that the organization's youth-laden roster is poised to shock some people.

"'Winning is still the reason I play this game, but I’m still not 100 percent sold that we can’t win here,' said (Sonny) Gray, who is one year into a three-year, $75 million free-agent deal signed before the 2024 season," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday afternoon. “'I know it may look different, sound different and not be as it’s looked here in the past as far as signing a bunch of veteran free agents, but I’ve been on teams that have won and done it a different way.'"

Gray invoked his full no-trade clause shortly after this past season ended, as he loves being a member of the Cardinals. St. Louis' proximity to the three-time All-Star's home in Tennessee certainly influenced his decision to stay.

“'Winning is still very important to me, and we’ll see how it plays out,'" Gray continued as transcribed by Denton. "'This is still where I want to be.'”

Fortunately, Gray isn't the only Cardinals veteran who thinks they have a decent shot at playing meaningful baseball throughout 2025. Hopefully, both beloved St. Louis stars are correct in their predictions.

More MLB: Cardinals' Bill DeWitt Jr. Won't Look To Trim Roster If Nolan Arenado Is Retained

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News