Cardinals $7.5 Million Starter 'Could Be On The Move,' Per Insider
The Major League Baseball trade market has heated up in a big way and there's a lot of offseason left before teams will take the field to kick off the 2025 campaign.
Some big moves have already been made. The New York Yankees landed Devin Williams, the Chicago Cubs landed Kyle Tucker, and the Boston Red Sox landed Garrett Crochet, to name a few. Cardinals star third baseman also could've been traded to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, but he reportedly vetoed the deal.
Arenado isn't the only player who could end up being on the move, though. ESPN's Jeff Passan released a column with all of the latest updates on the free agent and trade markets and listed Erick Fedde as a player who "could be on the move."
The cache of arms who could be on the move includes (San Diego Padres) right-hander Dylan Cease, (Miami Marlins) left-hander Jesús Luzardo, St. Louis right-hander Erick Fedde, (Texas Rangers) right-hander Jon Gray, and (Minnesota Vikings) right-hander Chris Paddack, with (the Tampa Bay Rays) less likely to move right-hander Zack Littell after dealing lefty Jeffrey Springs to the A's," Passan said.
Fedde was acquired by the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. He had a career year in 2024 with a 3.30 ERA across 31 starts. He's owed just $7.5 million in 2025 so if the Cardinals do make him available, he could bring back a great haul.
More MLB: Cardinals Mock Trade Dumps 8-Time All-Star To Phillies In 3-Team Swap