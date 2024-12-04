Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Suggested As Potential Fit For Yankees
One St. Louis Cardinals free agent likely will end up being a hot name to watch in free agency.
Most of the chatter right now across Major League Baseball revolves around the future of superstar slugger Juan Soto. Once it comes to an end, free agency likely will open up for plenty of players. Someone to watch out for clearly will be seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.
He spent the last six years with the Cardinals and now is free to sign anywhere and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land with a contender. SportsGrids put together a list of potential landing spots for him and unsurprisingly mentioned the New York Yankees as a fit.
"The defending AL champion New York Yankees are another team that could make a strong push for Goldschmidt," SportsGrid said. "With Anthony Rizzo entering free agency, the Yankees have a glaring need at first base heading into 2025.
"Writers at The Athletic predict that Goldschmidt could land in New York on a one-year, $15 million deal. His career success at Yankee Stadium (.462/.462/.731 in a small sample size) makes this move even more intriguing. If Goldschmidt can rediscover his power in the Bronx, he could be the piece the Yankees need to claim their 28th championship."
New York mightily struggled at first base. Goldschmidt didn't have his typically wildly successful season, but he still was good and could be an upgrade for New York. The Yankees made a run to the World Series in 2024 without much first base production. Adding someone like Goldschmidt to the mix only could help.
